Two arrested in connection with murder of 9-year-old girl in Puducherry

March 06, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of a girl child whose decomposed body was found inside a drain near her residence in Puducherry on Tuesday after she went missing from her house on March 2.

Police gave the names of the accused as Vivekanandan, 56, and Kakka alias Karunas, 19, both residents of Muthialpet.

Shortly after convening a meeting at Police Headquarters to review the progress of the case on Wednesday, Home Minister A. Namassivayam said two persons have been arrested under the provisions of POCSO, SC/ST Acts and on charges of murder and kidnapping.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A Special Investigation Team has been constituted under Senior Superintendent of Police Kalaivanan. The SIT will probe whether more people are involved in the case,” he said.

Asked about the cause of death, the Home Minister said the post-mortem report from Jipmer was awaited. “It will not be appropriate to provide more details at this stage as it will hamper further investigation. The government is committed to bring all the culprits to book and ensure maximum punishment for them,” he added.

When asked about reports that accused persons were under the influence of drugs, the Home Minister said the investigation will cover all aspects.

Director General of Police B. Srinivas said a detailed statement will be given by the SIT soon.

Compensation announced

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has announced a compensation of ₹20 lakh to the family of the child.

He assured a delegation of civic organisations which met him at the Legislative Assembly that compensation would be given to the family of the victim.

The Chief Minister told the representatives of the organisations that the case will be chargesheeted soon and culprits given maximum punishment.

L-G visits victim’s home

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan visited the residence of the child. She paid homage to the victim and consoled the family members. Interacting with reporters later, the Lt. Governor said the government will ensure that the culprits get maximum punishment.

Bandh call

The INDIA bloc and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Wednesday separately announced a bandh on Friday to condemn the inaction of the government in dealing with ganja menace in Puducherry.

Protest held

Protests by various political parties, non-governmental organisations and students were held seeking justice to the child at several places, including Beach Road, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Indira Gandhi Square, Rajiv Gandhi Square and Sivaji Statue.

Police had to resort to mild force to disperse the protesters at Sivaji Statue.

Meanwhile, the tragic incident sparked outrage on social media with campaigns seeking justice for the victim trending on platforms such as Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) through the day. Several prominent personalities, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, K. Kanimozhi, MP, Khushbu Sundar, member, National Commission for Women and Kamal Haasan, actor and founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam expressed anguish over the incident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT