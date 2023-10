October 28, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Odiansalai Police on Saturday arrested two persons who were in possession of ganja weighing 3.5 kg.

The cannabis was seized from a guest house in Ambour Salai run by the two accused, Vinod and Ashwin. Based on a tip-off, a police team raided the guest house. The accused persons were arrested and have been remanded to judicial custody, police said.