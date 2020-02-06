Puducherry

Two arrested for murder attempt

The Villianur police have arrested two persons in connection with the attempt on the life of an All India N.R. Congress functionary on Wednesday.

The police arrested Sabari and Poovarasan, residents of Villianur, for assaulting a functionary of All India N.R. Congress Velmurugan on Wednesday morning.

Hours after the attack, the police arrested the two in connection with the case.

Velmurugan was undergoing treatment for cut injuries at Jipmer, the police said.

