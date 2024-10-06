ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested, 146 kg of banned tobacco products seized in Puducherry

Published - October 06, 2024 12:40 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The seized tobacco products kept at Lawspet Police Station.

The Puducherry Police on Saturday arrested two persons for illegally storing 146 kg of banned tobacco products in a house at Pethuchettipet near Lawspet.

The police identified the accused as Senthilvelan, a resident of Pethuchettipet and Mukesh Kumar of Rainbow Nagar. The tobacco items were meant to be sold to students in schools and colleges in Puducherry, Senior Superintendent of Police, Law and Order, Narra Chaitanya said in a release.

The accused persons were booked under sections of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act 2003 and section 77 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

So far this year, 133 cases were registered in connection with sale of banned tobacco products. Last year, the police have registered 255 cases pertaining to the crime in Puducherry region, the release said.

