GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two arrested, 146 kg of banned tobacco products seized in Puducherry

Published - October 06, 2024 12:40 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
The seized tobacco products kept at Lawspet Police Station.

The seized tobacco products kept at Lawspet Police Station.

The Puducherry Police on Saturday arrested two persons for illegally storing 146 kg of banned tobacco products in a house at Pethuchettipet near Lawspet.

The police identified the accused as Senthilvelan, a resident of Pethuchettipet and Mukesh Kumar of Rainbow Nagar. The tobacco items were meant to be sold to students in schools and colleges in Puducherry, Senior Superintendent of Police, Law and Order, Narra Chaitanya said in a release.

The accused persons were booked under sections of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act 2003 and section 77 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

So far this year, 133 cases were registered in connection with sale of banned tobacco products. Last year, the police have registered 255 cases pertaining to the crime in Puducherry region, the release said.

Published - October 06, 2024 12:40 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.