Two Arms Act cases registered

In a crackdown on anti-social activities, the Puducherry police questioned 39 persons and registered two Arms Act cases on Thursday.

In a release, Senior Superintendent of Police, Law and Order, Narra Chaitanya said that several police teams conducted surprise checks as part of a crackdown. “We will make sustained efforts to make Puducherry a ganja-free, rowdy-free society. Detentions under the Goonda’s Act and the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PITNDPS Act) will be made as per the directions of the Police Headquarters,” he said.

The police also served nine long-pending, non-bailable warrants.