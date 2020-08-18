Tuesday lockdown: Shops shut, vehicles off roads in Puducherry

Puducherry came to a near standstill as people stayed indoors, vehicles kept off the roads, shops and business establishments remained closed as the complete lockdown imposed on Tuesdays took effect.
The Puducherry Disaster Management Authority had last week decided to impose a total lockdown in Puducherry and Karaikal regions on Tuesdays, starting this week, in a bid to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.
Barring medical shops and milk parlours, all offices, business establishments and markets remained closed.
Police sealed the border areas at Kanniyakoil, Madagadipet, Gorimedu and Kalapet denying entry of vehicles from other States.
The government decided to impose restrictions after the Union Territory recorded a spike in number of COVID-19 cases over recent weeks. As on Tuesday, there were 8,396 cases. The number of active cases recorded were 3,364 . As many as 123 people succumbed to the virus.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath