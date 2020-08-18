Tuesday lockdown: Shops shut, vehicles off roads in Puducherry

Decision prompted by spike in number of cases

Puducherry came to a near standstill as people stayed indoors, vehicles kept off the roads, shops and business establishments remained closed as the complete lockdown imposed on Tuesdays took effect.

The Puducherry Disaster Management Authority had last week decided to impose a total lockdown in Puducherry and Karaikal regions on Tuesdays, starting this week, in a bid to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

Barring medical shops and milk parlours, all offices, business establishments and markets remained closed.

Police sealed the border areas at Kanniyakoil, Madagadipet, Gorimedu and Kalapet denying entry of vehicles from other States.

The government decided to impose restrictions after the Union Territory recorded a spike in number of COVID-19 cases over recent weeks. As on Tuesday, there were 8,396 cases. The number of active cases recorded were 3,364 . As many as 123 people succumbed to the virus.