Tuberculosis awareness rally held

March 23, 2024 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry State Health Mission, National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme, and Government Chest Clinic on Saturday held a tuberculosis awareness rally.

The rally was held in collaboration with Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute, Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences and Mother Theresa Postgraduate and Research Institute of Health Sciences.

Deputy Director, Public Health Murali and Deputy Director Immunization Rajambal jointly flagged off the rally from Gandhi Statue to Government Chest Clinic, an official release here said.

