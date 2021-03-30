T.T.V. Dhinakaran booked for defamatory speech against CM

VILLUPURAM

30 March 2021 01:16 IST

Remarks were made against AIADMK leaders: petitioner

The Villupuram taluk police have booked a case against Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran for allegedly making defamatory speeches against Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and Law Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam at an election meeting held here on March 23.

According to the police, Mr. Dhinakaran had made defamatory remarks against the AIADMK leaders.

Based on a complaint from AIADMK functionary Babu Murugaiyan, the police registered a case against Mr. Dhinakaran under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 171 g (false statement in connection with an election), 500 (punishment for defamation) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the IPC, read with Section 125 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

