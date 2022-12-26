ADVERTISEMENT

Tsunami commemoration held

December 26, 2022 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, his cabinet colleagues and legislators paying tributes to the victims of tsunami on the beach in Puducherry on Monday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy led the 18 th Tsunami Memorial Day observance on Monday under the auspices of the Department of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare.

Mr. Rangasamy, accompanied by Speaker R. Selvam, Public Works Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, and MLAs R. Baskar, U. Lakshmikanthan, J. Prakash Kumar, paid tributes to those who lost their lives during the 2004 tsunami, on the beachfront near Gandhi Thidal.

The fishermen community also observed the commemoration at various places along the coast.

