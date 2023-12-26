GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tsunami commemoration held in city

December 26, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, paying tributes to the victims of tsunami on the beach in Puducherry on Tuesday.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, paying tributes to the victims of tsunami on the beach in Puducherry on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

People from all walks of life paid homage to the victims of the 2004 Indian ocean tsunami during the 19th commemorative anniversary of the disaster on Tuesday.

Paying tribute, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan called for collective efforts to prevent a similar disaster.

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Puducherry PCC president V. Vaithilingam, and M. Vaithianathan, MLA, joined in paying homage at the Gandhi Thidal, which was organized by the PCC.

On the occasion, Mr. Narayanasamy said the fishermen community had been subjected to neglect after the BJP came to power and the concessions given during the UPA government had been stopped.

He also blamed the NDA government in Puducherry for failure to implement schemes for fishermen welfare.

Mr. Narayanasamy also flayed the Lt. Governor for behaving more like a full-time politician than a gubernatorial figure. Instead of indulging in such behaviour which was unbecoming of her Constitutional functions, she should quit office and stand for elections, he said.

