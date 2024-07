The Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry has ordered the posting of Pondicherry Police Service officer Praveen Kumar Tripathi as Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic, Puducherry. He was on deputation to the Intelligence Bureau, New Delhi.

Swati Singh has been relieved of her duties as SSP, Traffic, Puducherry. She will continue to hold charge of Commandant, India Reserve Battalion, the order said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.