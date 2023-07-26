ADVERTISEMENT

Tributes paid to war heroes on Kargil Vijay Diwas

July 26, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

L-G and Chief Minister honoured Director General of Police B. Srinivas for extending logistic support to Indian Army during the Kargil war

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister N.Rangasamy and other leaders paid respects at the War Memorial on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy led the tributes on the Kargil Vijay Diwas at the War Memorial on Beach Road on Wednesday.

After the dignitaries placed wreaths, a two-minute silence was observed as a mark of respect to the war heroes.

On the occasion, the Lt. Governor and Chief Minister honoured Director General of Police B. Srinivas for extending logistic support to Indian Army during the Kargil war.

Mr. Srinivas was posted in Budgam and Srinagar districts. He is a recipient of the Op-Vijay medal, which is awarded to police and personnel of other forces for their contribution during the Kargil War.

Speaker R. Selvam, Deputy Speaker P. Rajavelu, Ministers A. Namassivayam, K. Lakshminarayanan, Government Whip V. Aroumougame, MLAs R. Baskar, S. Ramesh, U. Lakshmikandhan, RB Ashok Babu, VP Ramalingam and K. Venkatesan, Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma, officials of the Indian Coast Guard, government officials, ex-servicemen and student corps participated.

