Tributes paid to war heroes

The country observes December 16 as Vijay Diwas to celebrate its victory in the 1971 war against Pakistan

December 16, 2022 08:32 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister N. Rangasamy laying a wreath at War Memorial on  Vijay Diwas in Puducherry on Friday.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy laying a wreath at War Memorial on  Vijay Diwas in Puducherry on Friday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Friday paid floral tributes at the War Memorial opposite Chief Secretariat to commemorate India’s win over Pakistan in the 1971 war. He, along with Speaker R. Selvam, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan, Minister for Civil Supplies A. K Sai J Saravanan Kumar, legislators and senior officials, paid floral tributes to the soldiers who laid their lives in the war. The country observes December 16 as Vijay Diwas to celebrate its victory in the war against Pakistan.

