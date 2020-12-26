Tributes paid to tsunami victims in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY

26 December 2020 22:19 IST

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Speaker V.P. Sivakolundhu, Ministers, legislators and fishermen organisations paid tribute to the people who lost their lives in the 2004 tsunami in the Union Territory.

Leaders offered milk and flowers to the sea behind the Gandhi Statue.

Functions were also held in the coastal hamlets to pay tribute for the victims. Around 500 people, including 400 in Karaikal, lost their lives in the tsunami in the Union Territory.

