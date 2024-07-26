Tributes paid to soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Led by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, the Union Territory on Friday paid homage to soldiers who sacrificed their lives in Kargil war 25 years ago.

Mr. Rangasamy, along with Speaker R. Selvam and cabinet colleagues, laid wreath at the war memorial near the Chief Secretariat on the Beach Road. Two minutes silence was observed in memory of the soldiers who laid their lives in the Kargil war.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister and Ministers honoured Director General of Police B. Srinivas, who had served in the Kargil region when the war broke out. Minister for Home A. Namassivayam, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan, legislators and senior officials attended the memorial day function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.