Tributes paid to soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Published - July 26, 2024 08:24 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister N. Rangasamy paying homage to the martyrs at the War Memorial on ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ in Puducherry on Friday.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy paying homage to the martyrs at the War Memorial on ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ in Puducherry on Friday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Led by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, the Union Territory on Friday paid homage to soldiers who sacrificed their lives in Kargil war 25 years ago.

Mr. Rangasamy, along with Speaker R. Selvam and cabinet colleagues, laid wreath at the war memorial near the Chief Secretariat on the Beach Road. Two minutes silence was observed in memory of the soldiers who laid their lives in the Kargil war.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister and Ministers honoured Director General of Police B. Srinivas, who had served in the Kargil region when the war broke out. Minister for Home A. Namassivayam, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan, legislators and senior officials attended the memorial day function.

