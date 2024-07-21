Tributes paid to Sivaji Ganesan

Commemorative tributes were paid to Tamil actor ‘Chevalier’ Sivaji Ganesan on his death anniversary on Sunday.

Several leaders, including Ministers and MLAs, paid floral tribute to the statue of the actor on East Coast Road.

Speaker R. Selvam, K. Lakshminarayanan, Public Works Minister AK. Sai J. Saravanan Kumar, Civil Supplies Minister P. Rajavelu, Deputy Speaker V. Aroumougame, Government Whip A. John Kumar, Parliamentary Secretary to the Chief Minister R. Baskar and S. Ramesh, MLAs joined in paying floral tributes.