Tributes paid to Sivaji Ganesan

Published - July 21, 2024 07:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Puducherry leaders paying tributes to Sivaji Ganesan on East Coast Road on Sunday.

Puducherry leaders paying tributes to Sivaji Ganesan on East Coast Road on Sunday.

Commemorative tributes were paid to Tamil actor ‘Chevalier’ Sivaji Ganesan on his death anniversary on Sunday.

Several leaders, including Ministers and MLAs, paid floral tribute to the statue of the actor on East Coast Road.

Speaker R. Selvam, K. Lakshminarayanan, Public Works Minister AK. Sai J. Saravanan Kumar, Civil Supplies Minister P. Rajavelu, Deputy Speaker V. Aroumougame, Government Whip A. John Kumar, Parliamentary Secretary to the Chief Minister R. Baskar and S. Ramesh, MLAs joined in paying floral tributes.

