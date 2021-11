PUDUCHERRY

15 November 2021 02:08 IST

Floral tributes were paid to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Sunday.

PWD Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, P. Rajavelu, Deputy Speaker and V. Aroumougame, government whip were among the dignitaries who garlanded the statue of the leader.

