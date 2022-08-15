Tributes mark Sri Aurobindo’s 150th birth anniversary

Devotees thronging Sri Aurobindo Ashram on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The Sri Aurobindo Ashram and Auroville, the hubs of Sri Aurobindo’s 150 th birth anniversary celebrations, paid tributes to the poet-philosopher on Monday to cap off the year-long festivities. Aurovilians lit the dawnfire in a communion at the amphitheatre by the Matrimandir aglow from the light of lamps, a cluster of them arranged in the pattern of The Mother’s symbol. Recordings of The Mother’s organ music and the chanting of the Gayatri mantra, which had been amended by Sri Aurobindo while listening to her music, and poetry readings by children followed. At the Sri Aurobindo Ashram, which had also been hosting various lectures and exhibitions over the year, the special the day began and ended with meditation. Through the day, long lines of devotees thronged the “samadhi”. This was also one of the few days when Sri Aurobindo’s room was kept open for followers to offer darshan. In the evening, students of Ashram school and members participated in a march past in front of the “Spiritual Map of India” in the playground. Through the past year, Sri Aurobindo Society and Auroville have been hosting a series of lectures that focused on the multiple dimensions of Sri Aurobindo’s contributions as poet, revolutionary and spiritual seer. One of the important themes had been the Sri Aurobindo’s Five Dreams for India and the World from his Independence Day message.