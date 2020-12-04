Tree gets uprooted

PUDUCHERRY

04 December 2020 02:02 IST

A big tree got uprooted on S. V. Patel Salai on Wednesday night, disrupting traffic movement on the stretch in the morning.

The incident happened around 9.30 p.m., and it took a team from the Fire and Rescue Services Department around 45 minutes to completely remove the tree, said a fire services personnel. “Usually people are in the vicinity during the time. Since it was raining, the place was fortunately deserted. Otherwise, the incident would have turned tragic,” he said.

Parliamentary Secretary to the Chief Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, who represents the constituency, blamed the Forest Department for the incident. “I have written several letters to the Department, asking them to trim branches of old trees. At least now they should wake up and regularly carry out the pruning exercise,” he said.

