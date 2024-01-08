Tree clearing for Auroville’s Crown Road sparks claims, counter claims

January 08, 2024 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A desperate campaign launched by a section of Aurovilians to halt the further felling of trees for the Crown Road has sparked a volley of claims and counter claims around the Auroville Foundation’s renewed drive to clear the ground for implementing the master plan for a city.

The Auroville Foundation had resumed, in full swing, the clearing of trees based on the Supreme Court stay on an order of the National Green Tribunal that imposed caveats on the implementation of the city project. The Foundation had stated that as the NGT order has been stayed unconditionally and absolutely by the Supreme Court, Auroville was at liberty to continue its development of the township as per the Auroville Master Plan (Perspective 2025).

Last week, however, as tree felling operations expanded to core areas, including Center Field and Solar Kitchen, the Working Committee elected by the Residents’ Assembly—an entity not recognised by the Foundation—wrote to the Chairman and members of the Governing Board and the Chairperson and members of the International Advisory Council, objecting to the cutting of Service Trees along a section of the Crown Road in front of Kalpana and the Library.

It sought a halt to the tree cutting operations along the existing built portions of the Crown Road.

The Auroville International echoed the demand in a letter to the Auroville Foundation governing board urging for a stop to any further tree felling and calling for working towards developing plans that avoid unnecessarily harsh interventions in Auroville’s natural environment.

Christian Feuillette, AVI Board chairperson and Friederike Muelhans, Board Secretary in their letter expressed “shock and dismay” at the “unjustified massive tree felling in Auroville on a built section of the Crown Road between the Solar Kitchen and Mahalakshmi Home in the centre of the city”.

“These actions are particularly incomprehensible at a time when green city centres are seen as one of the most effective countermeasures against the overheating and drying out of cities and their surroundings as a result of climate change.”

Meanwhile, while the dissident Aurovilians say that the Supreme Court stay gave no absolute permission to fell trees indiscriminately as the matter remained sub judice, the Foundation contends that the very basis on which NGT assumed jurisdiction in para 125(i) has been stayed by the Supreme Court in its entirety. With no liberty being granted to the residents despite being sought for in open court, legal hurdles were lifted to resume work, it said.

An official spokesman said the Crown was never a forest area, right from the time of the 1969 study carried out and approved by the Mother. A majority of trees that need to be felled---overall, the loss of trees for development is estimated at about 0.16 % of the total number trees in the township--- are self propagating work or neem trees.

The rare ones should never have been planted there, and certainly did not have the accord of the chief architect of Auroville, whose sketches of the Crown show that it was a plaza and urban corridor, not an avenue flanked by trees on both sides, the spokesman said.

The ongoing work to prepare the infrastructure to serve the needs of an estimated 50,000 people was being carried out in a coordinated fashion with CPWD with Town Development Council inputs, the Foundation stated.

On the claims of damage to offshoots of the Service Tree, the spokesman clarified the saplings were planted in Pitchandikulam forest. If newer generation seeds may have been planted somewhere, they have not been documented.