‘Travel arrangements being made for migrant workers’

Steps are being taken to facilitate the return journey of migrant workers stranded in the Union Territory, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy has said.

Around 1,100 people from Bihar, 900 from West Bengal and 50 from Odisha are working in various parts of the Union Territory, he told reporters here on Tuesday.

As mandated by the Union Government, the territorial administration would bear 15% of the travel expenses of migrant workers, the Chief Minister said.

About the precautionary COVID-19 tests for various segments of people, the Chief Minister said as many as 119 doctors were tested for the virus in the last few days and all of them were negative. On Monday, 161 police personnel were tested and their results are awaited, he added.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister along with Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao participated in the International Nurses Day celebrations at the Government General Hospital.

Addressing the nursing community, the Chief Minister said nurses played a major role in containing the spread of novel coronavirus in the country.

Expressing optimism in making the territory COVID-19 free, the Chief Minister said the Health Department of Union Territory had become a role model for the country as it was able to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.