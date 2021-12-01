Transport Dept. calls for nominations for awards

PUDUCHERRY

01 December 2021 22:42 IST

It will honour promoters of road safety

The Transport Department in Puducherry has invited entries from individuals/agencies as nominations for awards on road safety.

Transport Commissioner A.S. Sivakumar said in a release that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) had launched a scheme — ‘Financial assistance for administering road safety advocacy and awards for outstanding work done in the field of road safety’ — to honour individuals, non-governmental organisations, firms, trusts and institutions to recognise their work, promoting road safety.

Those who have carried out road safety awareness programmes in the Union Territory can submit their nominations at the Transport Department Office on the 100-Feet Road in O.K. Palayam, till 4 p.m. on December 15. The Department will select and recommend five eligible persons to the MoRTH. Detailed guidelines for the scheme have been uploaded on the website https://transport.py.gov.in

