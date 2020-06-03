Transparent face mask to help the hearing impaired

PUDUCHERRY

03 June 2020 21:57 IST

Eco-friendly face shield is made from biodegradable paper material

Here is a protective face shield that breaks the communication barrier of conventional masks for the differently abled such as the hearing impaired and helps them communicate through lip reading.

A. Mohamed Hakkim, a Tiruchi-based emergency physician, invented the mask after experiencing first-hand some of the difficulties with conventional masks that his differently abled patients were facing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, Dr. Hakkim handed over 500 of these masks free of cost to Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy for distribution among the differently abled community in Puducherry.

“I came up with another version of the mask that would help such patients communicate without compromising safety,” Dr. Hakkim said.

The eco-friendly transparent face shield, for which he is moving to get a patent, is made from biodegradable paper material. The elastic ear loops and adjustable nose-piece design adds to the comfort of those wearing it and is available in different specifications.

Dr. Hakkim contends that his invention provides N95 level protection, or, a 95 per cent bacterial/particle filtration efficiency. The reusable masks can be used up to 100 times, he said.

“One of the important design elements is that the transparent flap from nose to jaw is composed of fog-resistant material so that the mouth is clearly visible,” he said.

The Tamil Nadu Government has seen merit in these masks and has produced about 81,000 pieces for distribution. Dr. Hakkim is taking his invention to Kerala this month and also intends to pitch it to other States with the help of NGOs and the Commissionerate for the Welfare of the Differently Abled.

He also foresees multiple scenarios in which his masks could find application value in the general community too.

“For instance, think how reassuring it would be for a patient to see a smile on the face of the surgeon wearing this mask. Or how it would help convey emotion for a husband who is now allowed by law inside the labour room as birth companion,” Dr. Hakkim said.