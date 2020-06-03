Puducherry

Transparent face mask to help the hearing impaired

Dr. Mohammad Hakkeem presenting the Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy with the transparent masks. T. Singaravelou

Dr. Mohammad Hakkeem presenting the Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy with the transparent masks. T. Singaravelou   | Photo Credit: T. Singaravelou

Eco-friendly face shield is made from biodegradable paper material

Here is a protective face shield that breaks the communication barrier of conventional masks for the differently abled such as the hearing impaired and helps them communicate through lip reading.

A. Mohamed Hakkim, a Tiruchi-based emergency physician, invented the mask after experiencing first-hand some of the difficulties with conventional masks that his differently abled patients were facing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, Dr. Hakkim handed over 500 of these masks free of cost to Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy for distribution among the differently abled community in Puducherry.

“I came up with another version of the mask that would help such patients communicate without compromising safety,” Dr. Hakkim said.

The eco-friendly transparent face shield, for which he is moving to get a patent, is made from biodegradable paper material. The elastic ear loops and adjustable nose-piece design adds to the comfort of those wearing it and is available in different specifications.

Dr. Hakkim contends that his invention provides N95 level protection, or, a 95 per cent bacterial/particle filtration efficiency. The reusable masks can be used up to 100 times, he said.

“One of the important design elements is that the transparent flap from nose to jaw is composed of fog-resistant material so that the mouth is clearly visible,” he said.

The Tamil Nadu Government has seen merit in these masks and has produced about 81,000 pieces for distribution. Dr. Hakkim is taking his invention to Kerala this month and also intends to pitch it to other States with the help of NGOs and the Commissionerate for the Welfare of the Differently Abled.

He also foresees multiple scenarios in which his masks could find application value in the general community too.

“For instance, think how reassuring it would be for a patient to see a smile on the face of the surgeon wearing this mask. Or how it would help convey emotion for a husband who is now allowed by law inside the labour room as birth companion,” Dr. Hakkim said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 3, 2020 9:58:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/transparent-face-mask-to-help-the-hearing-impaired/article31741940.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY