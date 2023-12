December 30, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry Police Department has served transfer and posting orders to 221 constables in the Union Territory.

Subham Ghosh, Superintendent of Police (HQ), said the orders issued by the Police Establishment Board would be of immediate effect.

