The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an order transferring Commissioner cum Secretary to Puducherry government, M. Raju to Jammu and Kashmir administration. He was handling subjects such as Health, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Labour in the Puducherry Administration. The Ministry has posted senior IAS officer Yasha Mudgal from J&K administration to Puducherry.

