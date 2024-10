Southern Railway has cancelled two Puducherry-Kanniyakumari services due to rake shortage.

A press note said for want of rakes, Train No. 16861 Puducherry – Kanniyakumari Express leaving Puducherry at 12.05 a.m. on October 27 and Train No. 16862 Kanniyakumari – Puducherry Express leaving Kanniyakumari at 2 p.m. on October 28 are fully cancelled.