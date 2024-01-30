Trains cancelled

January 30, 2024 11:32 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Southern Railway has announced the full cancellation of Train No. 22403 Puducherry-New Delhi Superfast Express leaving here at 9.55 a.m. on January 31 and February 7 and Train No. 22404 New Delhi-Puducherry service leaving Delhi at 11.15 pm on February 4.

A press note said the full cancellation of the trains is due to the Non-Interlocking work at Mathura Jn for complete yard remodelling in the Palwal-Mathura Junction section over Agra Division and interlocking measures at Nishatpura D between Sant Hirdaram Nagar-Nuzvid section in Bhopal Division.