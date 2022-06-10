Training scheme for graduates from Dr. Ambedkar Govt. Law College

They are in law and legal advice

The Puducherry government has introduced a scheme to provide one-year training to select students graduating from Dr. Ambedkar Government Law College.

As part of the scheme, 10 graduating students, who clear a test, are being trained in law and legal advice. The students were selected on the basis of merit and reservation. In all, 24 candidates had applied and 15 appeared for the test.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy handed over the orders to the trainees. Law Minister K. Lakshminarayanan and MLAs A.M.H. Nazim, G. Nehru and S. Ramesh, Law Secretary S. Karthikeyan and N. Murugavel, Under Secretary, Department of Law, were present.