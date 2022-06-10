Training scheme for graduates from Dr. Ambedkar Govt. Law College
They are in law and legal advice
The Puducherry government has introduced a scheme to provide one-year training to select students graduating from Dr. Ambedkar Government Law College.
As part of the scheme, 10 graduating students, who clear a test, are being trained in law and legal advice. The students were selected on the basis of merit and reservation. In all, 24 candidates had applied and 15 appeared for the test.
Chief Minister N. Rangasamy handed over the orders to the trainees. Law Minister K. Lakshminarayanan and MLAs A.M.H. Nazim, G. Nehru and S. Ramesh, Law Secretary S. Karthikeyan and N. Murugavel, Under Secretary, Department of Law, were present.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.