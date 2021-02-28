Training programme held

PUDUCHERRY

28 February 2021 01:27 IST

The Town and Country Planning Department conducted a training programme for 50 officers in Puducherry.

Inaugurating the programme, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said “training improves the efficiency of working of an individual. The method of training is very important and the person who gives the training is also very important.”

Secretary K. Mahesh in a release said around 50 officers from the Town and Country Planning Authority, Puducherry Slum Clearance Board, Smart City, Public Works Department and Hindu Religious Institutions participated in the training programme. Senior Advisor, NITI Aayog, Prem Singh conducted the training programme.

Advertising

Advertising