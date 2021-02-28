Puducherry

Training programme held

The Town and Country Planning Department conducted a training programme for 50 officers in Puducherry.

Inaugurating the programme, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said “training improves the efficiency of working of an individual. The method of training is very important and the person who gives the training is also very important.”

Secretary K. Mahesh in a release said around 50 officers from the Town and Country Planning Authority, Puducherry Slum Clearance Board, Smart City, Public Works Department and Hindu Religious Institutions participated in the training programme. Senior Advisor, NITI Aayog, Prem Singh conducted the training programme.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 28, 2021 1:27:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/training-programme-held/article33952302.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY