Training in disaster management for batch of volunteers

The Puducherry District Disaster Management Authority on Monday launched a training programme for volunteers under the ‘Aapda Mitra’ scheme. The initiative is part of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the government and the National Disaster Management Authority for training volunteers under the scheme. Under the ‘Aapda Mitra (men volunteers)’ and ‘Aapda Sakhi (women volunteers)’ schemes, volunteers will be provided flood protection equipment, safety kits, and training to deal with disasters such as rain, cyclones and fire. The NDMA, which provided ₹2.28 lakh for the Union Territory under the scheme, has so far released a sum of ₹1.37 lakh in two instalments to the disaster management authority under the Department of Revenue and Disaster Management. Based on the success of the first phase of the ‘Aapda Mitra’ that trained 6,000 volunteers in disaster management in 30 flood-prone districts across the country, the scheme has been expanded to target one lakh volunteers in 350 districts. Puducherry has been included in the Upscaled Aapda Mitra initiative, a press note said. The first batch of about 500 volunteers, comprising 200 persons in Puducherry and 100 each from Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam, are being trained in this upscaled phase of the scheme. Each volunteer would be provided with training kits worth ₹10,000 and each district ₹20 lakh worth of disaster management equipment. Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, who inaugurated the event, lauded the instinct among volunteers to help others in distress and said the 12-day training would prepare them to help those in crisis situations more effectively. The government is taking various flood control measures ahead of the onset of the monsoon, the Chief Minister said. While we cannot stop natural calamities, we can minimise damage to life and property through precautionary measures, he said. Mr. Rangasamy urged the public to avoid encroachments that interfered with the flow of water channels and also appealed to residents along embankments to take precautions during monsoon and to heed to the government advisories. A. John Kumar, MLA, E. Vallavan, Collector, N. Thamizhselvan, M. Kandasamy and K. Muraleedharan, deputy collectors participated.

A one-day exhibition of rescue equipment and safety accessories was also held in this connection in coordination with various departments such as Revenue, Police, Fire Services, Coast Guard, Airport and Port.