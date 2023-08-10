ADVERTISEMENT

Training in child-centric disaster management held in U.T.

August 10, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

A training programme on protection of children and child rights during disasters or emergencies was recently organised by the Department of Social Work, Pondicherry University, in association with the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The five-day programme drew participants from various departments such as Health and Family Welfare, School Education, Fire Service, Revenue and Disaster Management, Women and Child Development, Labour, Aapda Mitra and Adi Dravidar Welfare.

In his opening remarks, Kumar Raka, Senior Programme Officer, Child Centric Disaster Risk Reduction (CCDRR), NIDM, appreciated the initiative taken by the Department of Social Work.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ranjan Kumar from CCDRR, NIDM, summarised the objectives of the child-centric disaster management training.

B.B. Mohanty, Dean, School of Social Sciences and International Studies; K. Tharanikkarasu, head, Directorate of Studies, Educational Innovations and Rural Reconstruction; K. Anbu, Head (i/c), Department of Social Work; and A. Shahin Sultana, project coordinator participated.

Around 75 participants attended the programme, which was held at the Cultural-Cum-Convention Centre, Pondicherry University.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US