Training in child-centric disaster management held in U.T.

A training programme on protection of children and child rights during disasters or emergencies was recently organised by the Department of Social Work, Pondicherry University, in association with the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The five-day programme drew participants from various departments such as Health and Family Welfare, School Education, Fire Service, Revenue and Disaster Management, Women and Child Development, Labour, Aapda Mitra and Adi Dravidar Welfare.

In his opening remarks, Kumar Raka, Senior Programme Officer, Child Centric Disaster Risk Reduction (CCDRR), NIDM, appreciated the initiative taken by the Department of Social Work.

Ranjan Kumar from CCDRR, NIDM, summarised the objectives of the child-centric disaster management training.

B.B. Mohanty, Dean, School of Social Sciences and International Studies; K. Tharanikkarasu, head, Directorate of Studies, Educational Innovations and Rural Reconstruction; K. Anbu, Head (i/c), Department of Social Work; and A. Shahin Sultana, project coordinator participated.

Around 75 participants attended the programme, which was held at the Cultural-Cum-Convention Centre, Pondicherry University.

