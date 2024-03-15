Training in basic life support for first responders

March 15, 2024 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A programme to train first responders in rendering basic life support and first aid is under way at JIPMER under the auspices of the Aarupadai Veedu Medical College and Hospital (AVMC).

Lieutenant-Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan inaugurated the comprehensive training programme, Basic Life Support (BLS) and First Aid, to empower first responders with the skills necessary to act swiftly and effectively in emergency situations.

The initiative, launched by the Skills Lab and Simulation Centre, AVMC, is undertaken in association with the Rotary Club of Madras.

Anuradha Ganesan, vice-president, Vinayaka Missions Research Foundation, Ravi Sundaresan, president, Rotary Club of Madras, T. S. Ravikumar, chairman, Nation of Life Savers organisation, India, Rakesh Seghal, AVMC Dean, and others participated.

According to a press note from the AVMC, the training modules include hands-on sessions led by experts using mannequins. The course covers a range of topics, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), automated external defibrillator usage, haemorrhage control, C-Spine stabilisation, and safe transfer of accident victims.

The idea of equipping first responders in rendering basic life support and first aid is not just about teaching skills but also about saving lives. In medical emergencies, in case of a sudden cardiac arrest or severe trauma, having trained responders at the spot could mean the difference between life and death, the AVMC said.

