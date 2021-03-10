PuducherryPUDUCHERRY 10 March 2021 02:13 IST
Training for expenditure observers
District Election Officer Purva Garg on Tuesday convened a training session for assistant expenditure observers attached to Returning Officers.
A press note said the training was in connection with the various means of monitoring election expenditure for the April 6 Assembly election.
In this regard, the instructions of the Election Commission of India were explained to the observers.
