Puducherry

Training for expenditure observers

District Election Officer Purva Garg on Tuesday convened a training session for assistant expenditure observers attached to Returning Officers.

A press note said the training was in connection with the various means of monitoring election expenditure for the April 6 Assembly election.

In this regard, the instructions of the Election Commission of India were explained to the observers.

