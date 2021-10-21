Training for civil defence volunteers to manage relief work during monsoon

Sessions handled by experienced resource persons from various departments

The administration on Wednesday launched training sessions for a batch of civil defence volunteers who will help in relief efforts during the onset of the Northeast monsoon.

The training programme, being hosted by the Puducherry District Disaster Management Authority, for 61 volunteers who had responded to a call for engaging as Civil Defence personnel.

Rishita Gupta, Sub-Collector (Revenue), South, R. Giri Sankar and officials from various departments participated in the function to launch the eight-day programme at the Police Training School in Gorimedu.

The training sessions are being led by highly experienced resource persons from various departments, including Revenue, Police, Fire, Health, PWD, Electricity, Social Welfare and Women and Child Development.

The training, includes theory, practical, mock drills and yoga sessions. Further, the NDRF Arakkonam is also imparting specialised training that will come in handy while tackling the impact of the northeast monsoon.

Though the volunteers, who hail from various fields of experience, were identified with vast potential, but they still need to undergo structured training in disaster management activities, said N. Tamilselvan, Deputy Collector (Disaster Management).

The administration said in a press note that the district was prone to crises, under the influence of both southwest monsoon and northeast monsoon every year. During these seasons it is highly prone to heavy rainfall, flood and cyclones. Further, the district is being affected by other disasters, such as fire and industrial hazards.

All such disasters are being tackled in a proactive manner by various departments/stakeholders in a coordinated and cohesive manner.

Apart from this, NGOs and NSS volunteers are also involved in the disaster management activities. Mock drills also have been conducted at various levels to test their preparedness and response time.

Community is more often than not, the first responders to any disaster. As it may take sometime for the government machineries to reach the disaster site, the communities have to be trained and equipped to tide over and manage the situations. In line with this, the disaster management authority has been conducting various programmes.

A Civil Defence corps has been formed to enhance community engagement in disaster relief efforts, the administration said.