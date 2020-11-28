Puducherry

Train service to Bhubaneswar extended to December

As approved by the Railway Board, the East Coast Railway will extend the Bhubaneswar-Puducherry festival special train services up to December 31.

The services of Train No. 02898 Bhubaneswar - Puducherry weekly special train (via Chennai Egmore), leaving Bhubaneswar on Tuesdays, will be extended to run on December 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29.

On Wednesdays

The services of Train No. 02897 Puducherry - Bhubaneswar weekly special (via Chennai Egmore), leaving Puducherry on Wednesdays, will be extended to run on December 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, a press note from the Railway said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 28, 2020 1:27:38 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/train-service-to-bhubaneswar-extended-to-december/article33197163.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY