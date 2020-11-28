Train service to Bhubaneswar extended to December

The Bhubaneswar-Puducherry festival special train services extended up to December 31

As approved by the Railway Board, the East Coast Railway will extend the Bhubaneswar-Puducherry festival special train services up to December 31.

The services of Train No. 02898 Bhubaneswar - Puducherry weekly special train (via Chennai Egmore), leaving Bhubaneswar on Tuesdays, will be extended to run on December 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29.

On Wednesdays

The services of Train No. 02897 Puducherry - Bhubaneswar weekly special (via Chennai Egmore), leaving Puducherry on Wednesdays, will be extended to run on December 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, a press note from the Railway said.