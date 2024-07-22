Train pattern change between Villupuram and Chinnababusamudram

Southern Railway has notified changes in the pattern of train services due to engineering works between Villupuram and Chinnababusamudram of Tiruchchirappalli Division.

Train No. 06025 Chennai Egmore –Puducherry unreserved MEMU scheduled to leave Chennai Egmore at 6.35 am on July 23 will be short terminated at Villupuram Jn. The train will run from Chennai Egmore to Villupuram Jn only.

Train No. 16112 Puducherry -Tirupati unreserved MEMU leaving Puducherry at 3 p.m. on the same day will be partially cancelled between Puducherry and Villupuram Jn. The train will commence its journey from Villupuram Jn at its scheduled departure time of 3.45 p.m.

