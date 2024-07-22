GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Train pattern change between Villupuram and Chinnababusamudram

Published - July 22, 2024 10:35 pm IST - Puducherry

The Hindu Bureau

Southern Railway has notified changes in the pattern of train services due to engineering works between Villupuram and Chinnababusamudram of Tiruchchirappalli Division.

Train No. 06025 Chennai Egmore –Puducherry unreserved MEMU scheduled to leave Chennai Egmore at 6.35 am on July 23 will be short terminated at Villupuram Jn. The train will run from Chennai Egmore to Villupuram Jn only.

Train No. 16112 Puducherry -Tirupati unreserved MEMU leaving Puducherry at 3 p.m. on the same day will be partially cancelled between Puducherry and Villupuram Jn. The train will commence its journey from Villupuram Jn at its scheduled departure time of 3.45 p.m.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.