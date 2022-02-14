Traffic woes continue to worsen in Puducherry

Vehicles move in all directions at Indira Gandhi Square in Puducherry. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

The city’s traffic woes continue to worsen. Bumper-to-bumper traffic plagues all arterial roads, especially after schools reopened on February 4. The sad part is that there is limited or no deployment of policemen at important intersections.

The stretch from Marappalam to Indira Gandhi Square, the one from Kokku Park on the East Coast Road and the stretch from Indira Gandhi Square to Reddiyarpalayam and Moolakulam are manned by a lone traffic policeman.

Zigzag parking, reckless driving and congested zones add to the woes of the road users. Residents want the Puducherry government to ensure proper traffic regulation in the city.

The number of vehicles has been increasing, and there is hardly any road or street without a long stretch of parked vehicles.

“The limited road infrastructure has exposed how badly equipped this city is to deal with a spurt in traffic and the consequent congestion. The tendency of the traffic police to rely on piecemeal measures is the main reason for the sorry state of affairs. A permanent traffic management plan should not be delayed and the odd-even initiative for cars would be a good step,” argues an urban planner.

“Reddiyarpalayam is the nearest commercial hub for Moolakulam, Teachers Colony, and Mettupalayam, among other areas. At least three roads, from Arumparthapuram, Perambai and Mettupalayam, converge on this busy intersection. For more than seven years now, residents of these localities have been affected by chaotic traffic, especially at peak hours. Mofussil buses halting very close to the intersection adds to the woes,” says N. Shanthi, a resident of Reddiyarpalayam.

The condition is similar at other important intersections such as Venkata Subba Reddiar Square on Maraimalai Adigal Salai and the junction near Rajiv Gandhi Women and Children Hospital.

“While commuting to work, I have noticed that there are no traffic policemen to regulate vehicular movement at the two intersections. This is the time when most people go to office, schools, and colleges. Everyone is in a hurry to reach one’s destination, and it is a harrowing experience for pedestrians,” says A. Rajasekar, a resident of Kathirgamam.

A traffic police official points out, “Constables are deputed to major traffic signals from 8 a.m. However, there is a staff shortage because men are deployed for other events in the city.”