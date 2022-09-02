Traffic restrictions tomorrow ahead of Vinayaka Chaturthi procession

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY
September 02, 2022 19:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The stretch from Lenin Street junction to Raja Theatre on Kamaraj Salai will be made a vehicle-free zone from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday for Vinayaka Chaturthi procession, Superintendent of Police, East, C. Maran has said.

The police have advised people to avoid taking Saram- Avvai Thidal-Kamaraj Salai - Nehru Street-M.G Road - Ajantha junction - S.V Patel Salai- Old Distillery -Beach Road during the time as vehicles carrying Vinayaka idols would be taken through the route for immersion.

Vehicles coming from Kalapet area will have to take a right turn at Ezhaimariamman Koil junction and then proceed to Sivaji Statue - Rajiv Gandhi Square - Indira Gandhi Square to reach the New Bus Stand. Buses from New Bus Stand to Kalapet will have to take the same route, Mr. Maran said addressing a press conference here on Friday.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app