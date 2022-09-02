Traffic restrictions tomorrow ahead of Vinayaka Chaturthi procession

The stretch from Lenin Street junction to Raja Theatre on Kamaraj Salai will be made a vehicle-free zone from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday for Vinayaka Chaturthi procession, Superintendent of Police, East, C. Maran has said.

The police have advised people to avoid taking Saram- Avvai Thidal-Kamaraj Salai - Nehru Street-M.G Road - Ajantha junction - S.V Patel Salai- Old Distillery -Beach Road during the time as vehicles carrying Vinayaka idols would be taken through the route for immersion.

Vehicles coming from Kalapet area will have to take a right turn at Ezhaimariamman Koil junction and then proceed to Sivaji Statue - Rajiv Gandhi Square - Indira Gandhi Square to reach the New Bus Stand. Buses from New Bus Stand to Kalapet will have to take the same route, Mr. Maran said addressing a press conference here on Friday.