Traffic restrictions put in place in view of Deepavali

PUDUCHERRY

13 November 2020 01:59 IST

Anna Salai, Kamaraj Salai see curbs

The traffic police have restricted the entry of heavy vehicles on Anna Salai, Kamaraj Salai and Bussy Street from 4 p.m till November 14, in order to avoid inconvenience to Deepavali shoppers.

All vehicles from Marimalai Adigal Salai will have to enter Bussy Street.

They then have to take right to Chinna Subbaraya Pillai Salai (adjacent road to Kamban Kalai Arangam) - Subbaiya Salai – Sonampalayam Junction-H.M Casim Salai-SVP Salai- Ajantha Junction and take right via-Muthialpet.

Except two wheelers, no other vehicles will be allowed to enter Nehru Street, the traffic police have informed.