Traffic restrictions imposed in Puducherry to facilitate laying of sewage lines

As per a press release from the police, traffic restrictions will be in place in certain areas on April 29 and from May 1 to 15

April 29, 2023 03:41 pm | Updated 03:41 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The traffic police have imposed restrictions on the movement of vehicles in certain areas of the town to facilitate the laying of sewage lines.

Accordingly, the movement of vehicles has been completely restricted between Subbaiah Salai and Lal Bhahadur Sastri Street and the Chief Secretariat and Francois Martin Street junction, till Sunday, April 29.

Vehicular movement will also be restricted from Lal Bhahadur Sastri Street to the IG Office and Louriston Street to S. V Patel Salai from May 1 to 15.

Traffic will be banned completely on Compagnie Street (Opposite Bharati Park) from May 16 to 31 for the work. Members of the public, government employees and tourists are advised to avoid the stretch on the days mentioned, Superintendent of Police C. Maran said in a press release.

