Traffic restrictions imposed in Puducherry for Vinayaka idol procession on Wednesday

Traffic Police have imposed restrictions on the movement of vehicles in select routes in the town to facilitate the smooth conduct of the procession carrying Vinayagar idols for immersion in Puducherry Beach on Wednesday (September 11, 2024).

Idols from various places will congregate at Saram Avvai Thidal. After that, the idols will be taken in a procession through Kamaraj Salai-Nehru Street-M. G Road-Ajantha Junction-Old Distillery-Old Court Complex for immersion in the sea.

“On the day, police have put restriction on movement of all types of vehicles from Lenin Street junction to Pattanikadai on Kamaraj Salai from 12 p.m. Similarly, vehicles will not be allowed to ply on Anna Salai from 3 p.m. To allow smooth entry of the procession to J. N Street, traffic will be diverted at Anna Salai-45 feet Road and Odhiansalai junctions,” police said in a release.

“During the idol procession, no vehicle will be allowed to enter J. N Street, M.G Road and S.V Patel Salai. Road users are requested to avoid Saram, Avvai Thidal, Kamaraj Salai, J. N Street, M.G Road, Ajantha Junction and S. V Patel Salai during the time of idol procession,” the release added.

All vehicles including public transport buses and light motor vehicles coming from Kalapet side via Muthialpet will have to take the Muthialpet Ezhaimariamman Koil Junction-Sivaji Statue-Rajiv Gandhi-Indira Gandhi Square route, to reach the new New Bus Stand area.

“Likewise, all vehicles from the New Bus Stand area heading towards Muthialpet-Kalapet side should take a left turn at Venkata Subba Reddiyar Statue and proceed via Nellithope-Indira Gandhi Square-Rajiv Gandhi Square-Kokkupark-Sivaji Statue,” the release said.