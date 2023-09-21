Traffic restrictions imposed in Puducherry for Vinayaka idol procession on Friday

September 21, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry Traffic Police have put in place, temporary arrangements in the town, for the smooth conduct of Vinayaka idol procession on Friday, September 22, 2023, taking place as part of Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities.

Idols from various places will congregate at Saram Avvai Thidal. After that, the idols will be taken in a procession through Kamaraj Salai-Nehru Street-M. G Road-Ajantha Junction-Old Distillery-Old Court Complex, for immersion in the sea.

Superintendent of Police C. Maran, in a press release, said all types of heavy vehicles coming from Kalapet will have to take the Muthialpet Ezhaimariamman Koil Junction-Sivaji Statue-Kokku Park-Rajiv Gandhi Square-Indira Gandhi Square-Nellithope route, to reach the New Bus Stand area.

Likewise, heavy vehicles proceeding towards Kalapet will have to take a U-turn at Venkata Subba Reddiyar Statue-M. M Salai-Nellithope-Indira Gandhi Square-Rajiv Gandhi Square- Kokkupark- Sivaji Statue. Movement of vehicles will not be allowed from Lenin Street to Raja Theatre junction on Kamaraj Salai from 12 p.m to 5 p.m, the press release said.

Plying of all types of vehicles will be restricted on Anna Salai until the procession enters J. N Street. There will be traffic diversions in place at the Anna Salai -45 Feet Road junction and Odiansalai junction.

Road users are advised to avoid Saram, Avvai Thidal- Kamaraj Salai-Nehru Street-M. G Road-Ajanth Junction- S. V Patel Salai-Old Distillery- Beach Road during the time of procession, the SP said.