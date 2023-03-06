ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic restrictions imposed in Puducherry for Masi Magam festival

March 06, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Heavy vehicles coming from Chennai and proceeding to Puducherry on ECR will be diverted near Sivaji Statue

The Hindu Bureau

Puducherry Traffic police have imposed restriction on movement of heavy vehicles from Ajantha Junction to Ezhaimariamman Koil junction at Muthialpet ahead of Masi Magam celebrations at Vaithikuppam on Tuesday.

Heavy vehicles coming from Chennai and proceeding to Puducherry on ECR will be diverted near Sivaji Statue. Buses and trucks proceeding from New Bus Stand to Chennai will have to take a U-turn at Venketa Subba Reddiyar Statue -M.M Salai-Nellithope-Indira Gandhi Square-Rajiv Gandhi Square-Sivaji Statue, Superintendent of Police C. Maran said at a press conference here.

Devotees will be allowed to park their vehicles on the southern side of the streets between Ginjee Salai and Saint Louis Street such as Perumal Koil Street, Belcoum Street, Lally Tollendal Street, Richmond Street, Dubey Street and Saint Gilles Street, he said.

Similarly, vehicles will be allowed to park on the southern side of the roads at the streets such as Perumal Koil Street, Muthumariamman Koil Street, Eswaran Koil Street, Kamatchiamman Koil Street and Aurobindo Steet, he added.

